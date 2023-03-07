News (Delivered Differently)
The Dark History Of The Celeb Sex Tape
Never was it more apparent that sex sells than in the era of the celebrity sex tape. Now, one of the stars of that era is speaking out, revealing a dark underbelly hidden in plain sight. #TheProjectTV
Married To A Paedophile: How One Woman Is Helping Change How Police Treat Families
Georgia found herself married and pregnant to a man later found guilty of sickening crimes. Now, she's helping overhaul how police treat families of those convicted. #TheProjectTV
The Ugly Side Of Beauty Filters
TikTok is seeing the rise of face-altering filters that are AI-powered. But experts warn there’s an ugly side to the beauty filter racking up millions of views online. #TheProjectTV
Perth Family Set To Be Deported Due To Childs Disability
Australia, meet ten-year-old Aaryan, who has lived in Australia for seven years but is about to be deported as the government see him as a “significant cost to the Australian community”, all because h
Lego Man Bringing Joy To His Local Community
Meet Alex McIntyre, or Lego Man. The South Australian is using his lifesize Lego outfit to bring joy and happiness to his local community.
One Year On From The Lismore Floods
It's been a hard slog, but one year after the weather disaster that hammered the Northern Rivers, Lismore is coming back to life, VERY slowly.
Tim Rogers On How His New Album Answers The Question In His First Album
Musician Tim Rogers asked the question 'What Rhymes With Cars and Girls?', and he gives the answer to that query in his latest sequel album.