Aussie Jordan Mailata To Play In NFL Superbowl
It's one of the greatest Aussie sporting stories of all time. Bankstown boy Jordan Mailata has just made it to the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, becoming one of only a handful of Australian
The Cane Toad Hunters Battling The Spreading Pests
The discovery of a giant cane toad in North Queensland earlier this month made headlines worldwide. But these hunters are dedicated to stopping the spread of the pest taking over Australia.
Greens Push To Make Recreational Cannabis Legal
The ACT is currently the only state in Australia which has legalised the recreational use of cannabis. Now the Greens have a bold plan to make that nationwide, while generating billions in tax revenue
Nearly Half Of Australian Dogs Are Overweight
It’s no secret Australians love their dogs. But it turns out we may love them too much because, almost half the nation’s 6 million pooches are overweight.
The Rising Stars Of Nepotism
The incredible talents of A-list offspring never cease to amaze us, which is perhaps why the world has developed an obsession with 'Nepo Babies', the sons and daughters of some of our favourite stars,
Dino Man's Real Life Sized Dinosaur Collection
We've all heard of the Tiger King and his exotic animal park, but this Aussie man's obsession with giant prehistoric animals might put his park to shame. Meet Mark the Dino Man.
Hottest 100 - What Will Be The Best Song Of 2022?
The biggest music democracy in the world, triple j's Hottest 100 Countdown, is hitting our ears later today. triple j presenter Lucy Smith joins us to give us the lowdown on what we can expect.