News (Delivered Differently)
The Aussie Volcanoes Experts Warn Could Erupt Again
This might come as a surprise, but between Melbourne and South Australia, there are 400 volcanoes. The most recent blasted itself apart 5000 years ago. But volcanologists are warning there could be another eruption, we just don’t know when.
Aussies Fall Short In Super Bowl LVII
Australians Jordan Mailata and Arryn Siposs missed out on a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan's junior rugby league coach tells us how his journey to the Super Bowl began.
Rachel Corbett Is Off To Have Her Baby!
Tonight we say farewell to Rachel Corbett, just a for little while, as she takes some time off to have her baby!
Teen Skateboarder Chloe Covell Tearing It Up At World Champs!
At just 13 years old, Aussie skateboarder Chloe Covell already has a silver medal at the World Championships. The star joins us to tell us all about her achievements and how she already has her sights set on Paris 2024.
New Harry Potter Game 'Hogwarts Legacy' Faces Big Boycott From Fans
The new Harry Potter game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ was finally released today after multiple delays but it’s already facing a boycott due to its ties to the author of the original Potter books, JK Rowling.
Firefighter’s Message About Fire Safety After Losing Her Own Home
Firefighter Erin Pogmore has rescued plenty of people and is part of a task force sent overseas to help in disasters. But in an unexpected twist of fate, she’s now the one needing help after a fire tore through her home.
Why NZ Is Trying To Stop Aussies Selling Manuka Honey
Meet Gary and Marilyn Proctor, who are spending their golden years producing manuka honey. But while courts have ruled both Australia and New Zealand can call their honey Manuka, the Kiwis are launching a fresh offensive to shut the Aussies out and things are getting sticky...
Fears Death Toll Will Rise After Türkiye-Syria Earthquake
The death toll after two earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria has risen to over 4,300. But that toll is expected to get several times worse with tens of thousands trapped or unaccounted for. Journalist Melda Dogan joins us from Andana, Türkiye.