The Surf Volunteer Whose Life Mission To Teach CPR Saved His Own Life
David Winner has taught hundreds of Aussies how to save lives during his 40-year career, but when a wave swept him off his feet, the rescuer needed to be rescued. Now, David is on a mission to save even more lives.
The Wildest Tech Unveiled At This Year's CES Spectacular
Las Vegas' spectacular Consumer Electronic Show has gathered the world's finest tech moguls to reveal their craziest inventions that might make our lives so much better...
How The Stanley Cup Became The Most Wanted Item In The World
The humble Stanley Cup has taken the world by storm, but how did it go from a water receptacle for manly men to one of the most popular Christmas gifts?
The Aussie All-Female Blind Cricket Team That's Taking On The World
Addie and Julie were part of the first-ever all-female Blind Cricket team when it was formed just ten months ago, and while they haven't been playing long, they are already taking on the world.
Golden Globes Slammed For Awkward Opening Monologue
The Golden Globes have been slammed after host Jo Koy's awkward opening monologue poked fun at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance.
Eight Hospitalised Following Melbourne Music Festival
There have been renewed calls for pill testing to be introduced after eight people were rushed to hospital after suspected drug overdoses. However, state governments are standing firm against them.
What Kids Really Want For Christmas Finally Revealed
Figuring out what kids want for Christmas can be hard, so we sent out Susie Youssef to ask some kids, and they revealed what their little hearts truly desire.