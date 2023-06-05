The Project

Tennis Players Disqualified After Hitting Ball Kid
NC | News

Ball kids are back in the limelight after a doubles pairing was disqualified at the French Open for accidentally striking a ball girl with a ball, bringing her to tears. But is this just an elaborate

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder
5 mins

Baby Born 26 Years After Dad's Sperm Was Frozen

Angus Cave froze his sperm as a teenager after being diagnosed with cancer. Now, 26 years later, his baby boy has been born, setting the record for the longest use of a man's sperm to have his own child.

image-placeholder
2 mins

Tennis Players Disqualified After Hitting Ball Kid

Ball kids are back in the limelight after a doubles pairing was disqualified at the French Open for accidentally striking a ball girl with a ball, bringing her to tears. But is this just an elaborate

image-placeholder
8 mins

Australia On Alert For Fentanyl Epidemic That Is Killing Americans At Record Rates

Fentanyl is destroying communities across America, and Australia is on alert for an epidemic hitting our shores. But is it already too late?

image-placeholder
5 mins

Crocheting Making A Huge Comeback With Next Generation

Something we all expect our Nan to do while she’s at home is making a comeback, and it’s all thanks to TikTok. That’s right, the next generation is taking up crocheting, and it’s not all granny squares and doilies.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Ozempic Found To Help People Fight Their Addictions

Ozempic was the drug that could help people with Type 2 diabetes, then it was the drug that could help you lose weight. Now it’s been found that it’s a drug that can help you fight addiction.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Australian Mother Looking For Answers Over Twin Deaths

Eighteen months ago, Akira Garton suffered the catastrophic loss of her twin four-year-old girls in a devastating fire near Byron Bay. But she’s still waiting for answers on how it happened, and an inquest doesn’t appear to be forthcoming.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Aussies Turn To 'Van Life' To Ease Cost Pressures

More Aussies are swapping bricks and mortar for a home on wheels. But is 'Van Life' really the solution to the current housing crisis?

image-placeholder
6 mins

Push For NSW Attorney-General To Free Kathleen Folbigg

Kathleen Folbigg has been in jail for 20 years after the deaths of her four children. But now, it seems possible she may have been innocent all along and could be about to regain her freedom.

2023