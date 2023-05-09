News (Delivered Differently)
Shocking Number Of Aussies Going Hungry
New data from two major food distribution charities has shown that a shocking number of Aussies are going hungry due to cost of living pressures.
Tenants Fight For Protection Against Their Landlords
Residents are calling on the government to intervene with the ongoing rental crisis as weekly costs explode across the country, including in Sydney, where one rental went up by $175 a week without much notice.
Is It Time Australia Became A Republic?
The push for Australia to become a republic is back in the spotlight following the buzz of King Charles's coronation on Saturday. So, should it really happen?
Jock Zonfrillo's Life In His Own Words
Beloved chef and MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo died earlier this week at the age of 46. This is Jock's life, in his own words.
Andy Allen On What He'll Miss Most About Jock Zonfrillo
From the moment they became MasterChef judges, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen became close friends. Still reeling from his sudden loss, Andy sat down with The Project and told us about his favourite memories and what he will miss most.
Jimmy Barnes Performs In Memory of Jock Zonfrillo
The last time Jimmy Barnes sang the traditional Scottish song 'The Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond' was with his fellow Scot Jock Zonfrillo. Tonight, he sings it in tribute to his great mate.
Finding Australia's Best-Looking Chicken
A clucky competition is searching for Australia's next top chicken. Mother Hen Ros Russell joins us to explain just what this beauty competition is all about.