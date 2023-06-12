News (Delivered Differently)
Kylie Minogue Back On Top With Padam Padam Hit
Kylie Minogue is rocketing up the music charts across the world with her hit Padam Padam, and it's all thanks to the kids and their TikTok.
Ten Wedding Guests Dead After Bus Crash
At least 10 people have died and 21 injured after a bus carrying wedding guests in the Hunter Valley crashed. The driver has been charged with dangerous driving.
Adults Moving Back In With Parents As Cost-Of-Living Bites
The housing crisis is seeing a rise in the 'Boomerang Generation', adults who have been forced to move back in with their parents, sometimes decades after they first moved out.
Aussie Taking Over The Ten-Pin Bowling World
Jason Belmonte is considered one of the greatest ten-pin bowlers of all time. Now he's taking over the U.S. with his signature two-handed bowling style.
Meet The Aussie Who Can't Stop Smiling After Becoming A Paraplegic
Lenny Rudrose was an Aussie who loved to party before a devastating diagnosis left him paralysed, and while for most people, it would make them sad, Lenny has never been happier and wants everyone to know just how much he’s smiling.
Fears Declining Sperm Count Could Decrease World's Birth Rate
New research has shown the male sperm count has fallen 62% over the past 5 decades, and there are fears it could lead to the world’s birth rate falling, leading to, eventually, the end of days. But is that going to happen? We found out.
The Intergenerational Portrait Project Bringing Generations Together
Gordon and Benedict may have an age difference of nearly 90 years, but a painting project has brought them and hundreds of other inter-generational people together to make an unlikely friendship.