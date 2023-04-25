The Project

Teenage Son Honours The Ultimate Sacrifice Of The Dad He Never Met
NC | News

At the Dawn Service in Sydney this Anzac Day, 13-year-old Ziggy read the Ode of Remembrance, honouring the Dad he never met, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder
7 mins

Teenage Son Honours The Ultimate Sacrifice Of The Dad He Never Met

At the Dawn Service in Sydney this Anzac Day, 13-year-old Ziggy read the Ode of Remembrance, honouring the Dad he never met, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

image-placeholder
2 mins

Ipswich Anzac Day Parade To Be Lead By Two Women For The First Time

Australia, meet Jean, 99, and Olive, 97, who are proud World War 2 veterans and will lead Ipswich's ANZAC day parade tomorrow, the first time women have had the honour.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Long Covid Sufferers Beg For Help From The Australian Government

Despite being over three years into the pandemic, many Australians are still experiencing the debilitating effects of Long Covid, and are calling for help to improve their quality of life.

image-placeholder
18 mins

Remembering The Life Of Beloved Australian Comedian Barry Humphries

Barry Humphries brought us iconic characters throughout his 70 years on stage, on television, and in cinema. We look back at his incredible life.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Presbyterian Church's Gay Captain Ban Brings Back Painful Memories

The Presbyterian church’s decision to ban gay teenagers from entering leadership positions has come under fire across Australia but, as Hamish Macdonald explains, it’s deeper than that as it has caused a lot of painful memories to resurface for many Australians, including himself.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Sam Taunton Dives Into Comedian Mel Buttle's Social Media Account

Comedian Mel Buttleis a very busy mum who already has a lot on her plate, is well-known for her 'mum' character on social media... but who is modelled upon? We found out!

image-placeholder
3 mins

We Take Georgie Tunny To Finally Learn How To Ride A Bike As An Adult

Georgie Tunny told us she didn't know how to ride a bike. So, we recruited the best in the business to teach her this essential life skill.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Father Bob Maguire Dies Aged 88, Leaving Australia In Mourning

Father Bob Maguire has died aged 88. Social justice campaigner, larrikin priest and a legend of a bloke, Australia will miss him. We look back at an incredible life.

2023