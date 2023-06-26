The Project

Taylor Swift Fans Panicking As Ticket Site Fails
NC | News

Swifties have been making the mad dash to try and snag pre-sale tickets to Taylor Swift's Australian tour. So just how well did the system hold up today? Tixel founder and CEO Zac Leigh explains

3 mins

Eco Holidays Are The New Way Of Holidaying Taking Off Across Australia

Australia could soon be seen across the globe as the pioneer of Eco-Holidaying. But what is it?

6 mins

Taylor Swift Fans Panicking As Ticket Site Fails

5 mins

The Woman Using Pole Dancing To Fight Multiple Sclerosis

Caroline was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis nearly five years ago, but her saving grace has been her love for pole dancing and her determination to be a champion.

5 mins

The Man Teaching The World How To Speak To Their Cats

Alec Newman has racked up an impressive following teaching the world how to talk to cats. He tells us how we, too, can get our felines to understand our meows.

3 mins

The Best Tips To Help You Get Taylor Swift Tix In Australia

Taylor Swift confirmed her Aussie tour dates for next year, so mega-Swiftie Georgie Tunny has taken it upon herself to help all her fellow Swifties secure a seat with these very good tips.

3 mins

The Great Debate On What Belongs In The Fridge Or Pantry

It's the age-old kitchen question that's been dividing families for decades; does it go in the fridge or pantry? Thankfully comedian Mel Buttle is here to help us out (and hopefully), we can sort out the tomato sauce drama forever.

3 mins

Melbourne Named Australia's Most Liveable City, Big Rises For Perth An

Melbourne has reclaimed its crown as Australia's most liveable city and third overall globally. But snapping at its heels are Adelaide and Perth, who saw significant rises on the global liveability list.

3 mins

Perth Chef Bans Vegans From Restaurant

A Perth chef has banned all vegans from his restaurant, sparking outrage. The owner of Fyre Restaurant, John Mountain, joins us to explain what pushed him to this decision.

2023