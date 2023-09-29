The Project

Taking A Look At Some Of Australia's Worst Rentals
It's no secret that many Aussies are struggling to find a home, but Jordie van den Berg has been on a mission to expose just how many rental properties are unliveable and we found some of the worst to take a look around.

4 mins

8 mins

Fans Take To The Streets Ahead Of Grand Finals

Footy's biggest weekend is almost upon us with fans taking to the streets to cheer on their teams as they gear up for the AFL and NRL grand finals.

6 mins

Lismore Man Battling Cancer Told Home Doesn't Qualify For Buybacks

Leon Beveridge is a dying man who just wants to live his life to the fullest. Instead, he’s been left stuck in a nightmare, thanks to the bungled flood recovery effort in Lismore.

6 mins

Meet The Men Absolutely Obsessed With Their Lawns

We all know that one dad who is up every Saturday morning at 7 a.m. mowing his lawn and trimming those edges, but a growing number of men are utterly obsessed with making sure their lawn looks schmick.

3 mins

Qantas Officials Grilled Over Qatar Airways Flight Denial

Qantas officials have been grilled at a Senate aviation inquiry looking into the allegedly cosy relationship between the federal government and the Aussie airline.

6 mins

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Announces Resignation

Daniel Andrews has announced his resignation as Victoria's Premier, saying that it was the "honour and privilege" of his life. State Politics editor for The Age @annikasmethurst explains what may have influenced this decision.

6 mins

70 Percent Of Australian Women Suffering From Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

New research has revealed that 70% of Aussie women suffer from heavy periods, a debilitating condition that comes with shame and stigma, and after years of heavy periods, sporting champ @JanaPittman i

7 mins

DNA Test That Needed Answers From The Catholic Church

More than 30 million of us worldwide have taken a home DNA test, but for Linda, the results rocked her world and led her to seek answers from the Catholic Church after it revealed that her father was a priest.

2023