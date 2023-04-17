The Project

Sydney Bowls Club Is Saved From Closing After They Chose To Ditch Poker Machines
News

A Sydney bowling club has taken a punt on people instead of poker machines, and it appears to have paid off, with the club now saved from closing down.

News (Delivered Differently)

4 mins

