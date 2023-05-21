The Project

Survivor’s Mission To Make Sure Rapists Are Given Jail Sentences
Emily Campbell-Ross' rapist won't spend a day behind bars, so now she's campaigning for stricter sentencing.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Little Boy Fundraising For Life-Changing Surgery To Walk

A Gold Coast family is desperately fighting for life-changing surgery for their little boy, but they need to raise more than $100,000 to get it.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Dami Im On How Motherhood Changed How She Writes Music

Singer Dami Im just celebrated her first Mother's Day and her son's first birthday. She tells us how motherhood has changed how she writes music and if little Harry has the musical gene.

image-placeholder
10 mins

image-placeholder
4 mins

Fears For Aussie Music Industry As Artists Struggle

The Australian music industry has hit challenging times, with fewer Aussie artists breaking into the Top ARIA Charts. So why is this happening, and can it be fixed?

image-placeholder
7 mins

Another Drag Storytime Cancelled Amidst Fears Of Violence

Yet another drag storytime has been cancelled in Australia after police were forced to intervene against heated protestors. Shane Jenek, also known as Courtney Act, joins us.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Arnault Family Is The Real Life 'Succession' Worth $708 Billion

If you're sad about the end of the TV show 'Succession', don't worry; we have found a real-life Succession story for you. Meet the Arnaults, who are worth a casual $708 billion.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Teenage Guitar Prodigy Taj Farrant Using His Skill To Help Stop Bullying

Guitar prodigy Taj Farrant is using his insane talents to help other kids facing bullying, while travelling the world playing sold-out gigs.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Aussie Researchers Using AI To Detect Parkinson's Disease

A group of Aussie researchers have started using the power of AI to unlock the secrets of Parkinson’s disease and it’s already aiding in detecting it early.

