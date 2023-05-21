News (Delivered Differently)
Little Boy Fundraising For Life-Changing Surgery To Walk
A Gold Coast family is desperately fighting for life-changing surgery for their little boy, but they need to raise more than $100,000 to get it.
Dami Im On How Motherhood Changed How She Writes Music
Singer Dami Im just celebrated her first Mother's Day and her son's first birthday. She tells us how motherhood has changed how she writes music and if little Harry has the musical gene.
Survivor’s Mission To Make Sure Rapists Are Given Jail Sentences
Emily Campbell-Ross' rapist won't spend a day behind bars, so now she's campaigning for stricter sentencing.
Fears For Aussie Music Industry As Artists Struggle
The Australian music industry has hit challenging times, with fewer Aussie artists breaking into the Top ARIA Charts. So why is this happening, and can it be fixed?
Another Drag Storytime Cancelled Amidst Fears Of Violence
Yet another drag storytime has been cancelled in Australia after police were forced to intervene against heated protestors. Shane Jenek, also known as Courtney Act, joins us.
Arnault Family Is The Real Life 'Succession' Worth $708 Billion
If you're sad about the end of the TV show 'Succession', don't worry; we have found a real-life Succession story for you. Meet the Arnaults, who are worth a casual $708 billion.
Teenage Guitar Prodigy Taj Farrant Using His Skill To Help Stop Bullying
Guitar prodigy Taj Farrant is using his insane talents to help other kids facing bullying, while travelling the world playing sold-out gigs.