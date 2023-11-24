News
Supercross' World Number 1 Ken Roczen's Difficult Route To The Top
Ken Roczen is officially the world number one in motorcycle Supercross, and while he’s on top of the world celebrating now, it’s not been an easy route to the top. Roczen joins us to tell us all about it.
Hall Sues Oates In Latest Hall & Oates Battle
Daryl Hall & John Oates, better known as Hall & Oates, are the biggest-selling music duo of all time, but now it could all be about to end as Hall sues Oates and seeks to get a restraining order.
Paris Hilton's Las Vegas DJ Fail
Paris Hilton had a little bit of a rough weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as pictures showed a super low turnout for her DJ set… So, we asked Mel Buttle why she thinks it happened to such an incredible talent.
Gymnastics Move Named After Aussie Georgia Godwin
It’s one thing to be known for a sporting move, but it’s a whole other thing to have a move named AFTER you. That's what has happened to Georgia Godwin, who has been recognised by the International Gymnastics Federation. Georgia joins us to tell us all about how it happened.
Kyle & Jackie O Sign 10-Year Radio Deal Worth $200m
Australia’s most popular radio show, Kyle & Jackie O, has revealed they have signed a brand-new $200m deal that will see them stay on the airwaves for 10 more years. But are they worth it, and will Melbourne tune in?
SA Police Commissioner's Devastating Letter Following Sons Death
"101 is Charles Hinchcliffe Stevens – Charlie, Charlie Boy, Chas, Links, Steve." The latest victim of the road toll in South Australia is the son of the Police Commissioner.
Victorian Golf Clubs Rally Against Former State Premier Daniel Andrews
Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was set to hit the golf course after his retirement from politics, but his request for membership has hit a rough spot, with multiple clubs and their members trying to block him from playing.