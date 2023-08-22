The Project

Stolen Jewels From British Museum Listed On eBay
NC | News

An eagle-eyed eBay user noticed that an item missing from the British Museum had been listed for a historic bargain, which led them to raise the alarm that a thief may be at work.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder
3 mins

Parents Prepare For The Best (And Worst) Week Of The School Year

If the words "It's Book Week" strike fear in your heart, don't worry; you are not alone, and we have some tips for survival

image-placeholder
3 mins

Stolen Jewels From British Museum Listed On eBay

An eagle-eyed eBay user noticed that an item missing from the British Museum had been listed for a historic bargain, which led them to raise the alarm that a thief may be at work.

image-placeholder
4 mins

What The Younger Generation Thinks About Sports

Sam Taunton spoke to the kids of Abbotsford Primary School to see what they think of sports and how we could make sports even better.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Homeowners Left Stranded As Builders Go Bust

As more and more building companies go bust, homeowners are left stressed not knowing if their dream homes will ever be finished.

image-placeholder
10 mins

Sir Michael Parkinson Dies Aged 88

Sir Michael Parkinson, dubbed by many as the greatest television interviewer of all time, has died aged 88 after a short illness.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Calls For Government To Help Lonely Aussies

A loneliness epidemic is hitting families across the world, and while other countries are doing something, inaction in Australia is costing lives.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Calls For Greater Funding After Matildas Success

The Matildas have undeniably forged a new frontier in women's sports, but it has highlighted the need for more funding in this space in order for the momentum to continue. Former Socceroo Craig Foster explains how much of a difference it would make it.

image-placeholder
8 mins

Matildas Forever Change The Game After World Cup Run

Despite the World Cup Final dream coming to an end, the Matildas made history while captivating the hearts of the country and have forever changed the game.

2023