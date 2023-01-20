News (Delivered Differently)
Sophie From Romania Has The World Captivated
Australia, meet #SophieFromRomania. Sophie, the dog, had a tough start to life, being left stranded in Romania, but now, at her new home in the UK with Rory and Diane, she has the world captivated to see if she will come out from behind the sofa and say hello.
Pop Diss Tracks Are Back
It seems that the old-fashioned diss track is making a comeback, with Miley Cyrus and Shakira exacting their musical revenge in the form of catchy tunes. Diss Track Detectives Georgie Tunny and Jessie
Australia Day Holiday Swap
As the debate around changing the date of Australia Day continues, some companies have taken their own action, allowing employees to choose whether they want to have the day off, or work on January 26 and choose their own time off.
How Croissants Changed Kate's Life
Kate Reid is the founder of Lune, the famous croissant store that has been called 'the best in the world'. But there's more to the story, as Kate says her perfect croissants helped her overcome an eat
What Is Stiff Person Syndrome?
Until Celine Dion revealed she has Stiff Person Syndrome, most people had never heard of it. But for this expectant mum, it means fighting the battle of her life against the disease.
Young Couple Scammed Out Of Life Savings
A young Melbourne couple has lost their life savings after falling victim to a sophisticated text scam. $98,000 was stolen when they responded to a series of texts they believed to be from their bank. They explain how they got caught out.
The TV Show That Is Made Entirely With Deep Fake Illusion
Deep fake technology is getting better by the day, and now a U.K. sketch comedy is using it to create an entire TV show. It features deep fakes of celebs like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Tom Holland and Ariana Grande, all depicted as everyday people on struggle street.