Sociologist In Ben Roberts-Smith Case Now Paying The Price
Sam Crompvoets, the sociologist whose investigation into the Special Forces would ultimately lead the downfall of Ben Roberts-Smith, is now trying to rebuild her life after intense backlash.

8 mins

image-placeholder
6 mins

What Is The NPC Streaming Trend On TikTok?

A new trend on TikTok sees streamers pretend to be 'NPCs' for hours on end, repeating phrases and actions as viewers send them gifts. But some are making a fortune. TikToker NerdyWinter explains what is going on.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Why Victoria Cancelling The Commonwealth Games Was A Shock

Mel Buttle thought the Commonwealth Games were uncancellable, but she tells us why it was such a shock that Victoria pulled out of hosting the 2026 Games.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Fans Prepare For Barbie & Oppenheimer Box Office Smash

It's going to be a blockbuster weekend at the movies, with both Barbie and Oppenheimer set to open. But the real question is, which one do you see first?

image-placeholder
2 mins

Dog Rescued Off Ledge In Sydney

An adventurous Pomeranian named Cash is safe after a heart-stopping rescue from a ledge in Sydney.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Wagga Wagga Base Hospital Investigated Over Incompetence

Wagga Wagga Base Hospital has been hit by dozens of complaints from mothers who were left traumatised after giving birth there, with accusations of clinical incompetence and human rights abuses now being investigated.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Final

The last time someone other than the Big 4 won Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz wasn't even born. But now he's beaten the King of Grass, Novak Djokovic, to be crowned Wimbledon Champion.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Family's Plea To Save Dying Man From Deportation

Robert Taylor was just one-year-old when he arrived in Australia, but now 49 years later he's facing deportation after serving a jail sentence. His desperate family are pleading for mercy, as Robert has been given just months to live.

2023