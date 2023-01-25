The Project

Share The Spirit: A Different Way To Mark Australia Day
For many people, knowing how to mark Australia Day can be difficult. Dan Sultan explains how the Share the Spirit festival celebrates the survival of First Nations peoples and champions First Nations talent.

image-placeholder8 mins

image-placeholder7 mins

Misunderstood Condition, PMDD, Affecting Thousands Of Women

While society is getting better at discussing periods, there is a serious and misunderstood condition that can trigger extreme reactions once a month. Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, or PMDD, causes life-changing effects on thousands of women, including Angie Kent.

Alice Springs 'Crime Crisis'

Alice Springs 'Crime Crisis'

Alice Springs has a growing youth crime crisis on its hands as Australia's focus switches to the small outback NT town. NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker joins us on the same day the Prime Minister is due to arrive to tell us all about the situation.

Voice To Parliament Opposition

Voice To Parliament Opposition

The Federal Opposition is ramping up calls for more detail on what an Indigenous Voice to Parliament would actually look like, ahead of this year’s referendum. But, do they know what they want to ensure it's successful? Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Julian Leeser joins us.

image-placeholder6 mins

Cate Blanchett On Why Taking A Film Back To Australia Is Different

Cate Blanchett tells us how she has been homesick for Australia for years, and why bringing a film back to Australia always feels better.

image-placeholder5 mins

Sophie From Romania Has The World Captivated

Australia, meet #SophieFromRomania. Sophie, the dog, had a tough start to life, being left stranded in Romania, but now, at her new home in the UK with Rory and Diane, she has the world captivated to see if she will come out from behind the sofa and say hello.

Pop Diss Tracks Are Back

Pop Diss Tracks Are Back

It seems that the old-fashioned diss track is making a comeback, with Miley Cyrus and Shakira exacting their musical revenge in the form of catchy tunes. Diss Track Detectives Georgie Tunny and Jessie

Australia Day Holiday Swap

Australia Day Holiday Swap

As the debate around changing the date of Australia Day continues, some companies have taken their own action, allowing employees to choose whether they want to have the day off, or work on January 26 and choose their own time off.

2023