Schools Struggle To Replace Staff As Schools Quit In Huge Numbers Across Australia
Teachers are stressed, overworked, overwhelmed and across the country educators are quitting with schools struggling to find people to replace them. So what can be done to fix the national teacher shortage?
The Man On A Mission To Take Down NSW Poker Machine Empire
It’s no secret that Australians are among the world’s biggest gamblers. Poker machines don’t just feed the addiction, they’re a handy way to launder billions. Troy Stolz is running against the Labor opposition leader on his mission to take down pokies in NSW.
Meet The Australian Cheerleaders Who Are Taking On The Best In The Wor
Australia's cheerleaders are ready to cheer, and we sent Georgie Tunny to meet the Atomic Blackouts in Melbourne, who are about to pack their bags to prove they are better than all the rest.
Federal Government Urged To Consider National Trial Of A Four-Day Work
The Federal Government is being urged to consider pushing a national trial of the much loved but undertested four-day work week. But what would it look like for Aussies?
Hugh van Cuylenberg On Why He Thinks Happiness Is An Unrealistic Goal
Author Hugh van Cuylenburg is on a mission to help us lead happier and more resilient lives. But he explains why he thinks happiness is actually an unrealistic goal. #TheProjectTV
Malcolm Turnbull On Why Democracy Is Under Threat
Former Prime Minister @TurnbullMalcolm tells us why he believes democracy is under threat, particularly in the aftermath of the U.S. insurrection, and how social media and lying leaders are the cause. #TheProjectTV
Weird Al Yankovic On Why He Wanted Daniel Radcliffe To Play Him In His
Weird Al Yankovic's parody movie about his parody life of parodies is finally out! And he tells us why he wanted Daniel Radcliffe to him in the movie. #TheProjectTV