News
7ft Aussie Teenager Has Eyes On Playing In The NBA
Rocco Zikarsky is 17, and also 7ft tall. He's already playing professional basketball in Australia, but he has his eyes on the NBA. We sent Georgie Tunny out to see if she could match his skills.
School Students March For Climate Action
School students across the country have marched for climate change action. Still, education departments have said they won't accept the 'permission letter' signed by climate scientists as an excuse.
Townsville Rescues Kuwaiti Twins From Homelessness
Identical twins Ameen and Ayman, who both have failing vision, were studying in Australia when they found themselves homeless and unemployed, until the amazing people of Townsville banded together.
John Oliver's Campaign Helps Win NZ Bird Of The Year
John Oliver has ruffled some feathers after successfully hijacking New Zealand's Bird Of the Century vote, with the Pūteketeke winning in a landslide. But the bird is actually found in Australia, too, so should it have been in the vote?
Adelaide United Star Nestory Irankunda Signs With Bayern Munich
Adelaide teen soccer prodigy Nestory Irankunda has signed what is believed to be the biggest deal in A-Leagues history with German giants Bayern Munich. He joined us with his dad, Gideon Rurandagaye, to tell us how excited he is about the move.
Aussie Cricketer Bowls Out 6 For 6 Balls In Incredible Over
Gareth Morgan took six wickets in six balls during a third-grade cricket game on the Gold Coast over the weekend, and he joins us to talk about his history-making over.
David McBride On Why He Blew The Whistle On The Australian Defence For
David McBride is facing court today after he blew the whistle on the Australian Defence Force for alleged war crimes. Hamish Macdonald sat down with McBride on the eve of his trial.