The Project

Rochester Struggling To Recover From Second 'Once In A Century' Flooding
NC | News

The town of Rochester in Victoria has rebuilt itself after a 'once in a century' flooding event. But after it happened again, many believe they won't recover again, with residents left in tents and caravans a year on.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder
6 mins

Rochester Struggling To Recover From Second 'Once In A Century' Flooding

The town of Rochester in Victoria has rebuilt itself after a 'once in a century' flooding event. But after it happened again, many believe they won't recover again, with residents left in tents and caravans a year on.

image-placeholder
5 mins

100-Year-Old's Garden Is The Secret To A Long Life

Gardening grandad George Stevens celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this year, and he believes it's his small slice of heaven that's the secret behind his long life.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Kryal Castle's Festival Of Magic Is Fun And Scary All At Once

The Festival of Magic was on at Kryal Castle this weekend, so Georgie and Sam went to the most magical place on Earth to find out their futures and meet some real wizards. They had some mixed results...

image-placeholder
2 mins

Kylie Minogue Back On Top With Padam Padam Hit

Kylie Minogue is rocketing up the music charts across the world with her hit Padam Padam, and it's all thanks to the kids and their TikTok.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Ten Wedding Guests Dead After Bus Crash

At least 10 people have died and 21 injured after a bus carrying wedding guests in the Hunter Valley crashed. The driver has been charged with dangerous driving.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Adults Moving Back In With Parents As Cost-Of-Living Bites

The housing crisis is seeing a rise in the 'Boomerang Generation', adults who have been forced to move back in with their parents, sometimes decades after they first moved out.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Aussie Taking Over The Ten-Pin Bowling World

Jason Belmonte is considered one of the greatest ten-pin bowlers of all time. Now he's taking over the U.S. with his signature two-handed bowling style.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Meet The Aussie Who Can't Stop Smiling After Becoming A Paraplegic

Lenny Rudrose was an Aussie who loved to party before a devastating diagnosis left him paralysed, and while for most people, it would make them sad, Lenny has never been happier and wants everyone to know just how much he’s smiling.

2023