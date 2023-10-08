The Project

Robyn Davidson On How Much Her Mother's Death Impacted Her
At the age of 27, Robyn Davidson became a global celebrity after she trekked across the Western Australian with four camels and her dog. Now, she has penned an autobiography 'Unfinished Woman', and she reflects on how her mother's death changed the trajectory of her life.

8 mins

4 mins

Aussie Filmmaker Ditched Phone For 30 Days To Shift Tech Addiction

Aussie filmmaker Alex Lykos locked away his smartphone for 30 days to document how much our devices impact us, and he joined us to explain why he decided to undertake this experiment.

4 mins

Tottie Goldsmith On The Legacy Of Olivia Newton-John

Thousands of people laced up their sneakers for Olivia Newton-John's Walk for Wellness, and Olivia's niece Tottie Goldsmith told us the massive impact the Aussie icon has had on so many lives.

6 mins

One Woman's Four-Year Battle To Get Off The Streets And Find A Home

Joey King has been told that she "doesn't look homeless" on multiple occasions, but in reality, she has been on a four-year-long battle to find a place she can call home and thousands of other Australians are also struggling to find somewhere to live.

3 mins

Child Care Prices Rising Across Australia But Is It Worth It?

Research shows that Aussie childcare fees are some of the highest in the world and the Government is now threatening to name and shame those who are overcharging. So, expert Mum, Mel Buttle joins us as we ask… is it even worth it?

6 mins

ADHD Misdiagnosed For Females More Often Than Others

ADHD impacts 1 in 20 Australians, but experts say girls are left undiagnosed until adulthood as it’s often mistaken for anxiety and depression. So, why are women falling through the cracks?

5 mins

Meet The 13 Year Old Making A Huge Impact On Women's Sport

At only 11 years old, Abbie noticed that some of the biggest names in women's sports weren't getting the attention they deserved, so she has made it her mission to change that by starting 'Her Way'.

6 mins

Meet The Aged Care Residents Winning The Fight To Keep Their Village

In May, we brought you a story of a feisty group of seniors fighting to keep their Byron Bay aged care facility after they were threatened with closure, now, thanks to 95-year-old Kate, they might just get to keep their homes.

