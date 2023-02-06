News (Delivered Differently)
NSW Premier's Major Pokies Reform Proposal
Australia is home to less than half a per cent of the world’s population, but we have 20 per cent of its pokies. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet joins us to explain how his proposed reform will remove the stranglehold poker machines have on the state.
Rising Number Of People Using Their Superannuation To Fast-Track Surgery
Imagine desperately needing surgery but having to raid your super to pay for it. For a growing number of Aussies, that’s precisely what they’re forced to do as hospital waitlists, and out-of-pocket costs blow out to record levels.
Understanding What Is Happening In Alice Springs
A lot has been said and written this week about what’s happening right now in the heart of our nation, in Alice Springs. Hamish Macdonald was in Alice Springs, and helps us understand how and why it is happening.
Mascaragate: Debate Fires Up Over Potential Fake Eyelash Use In Advert
TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira has caused serious beauty blogger controversy after she quickly stuck on a false eyelash in a sponsored mascara review. Our resident TikTok star Georgie Tunny
FIFA Women's World Cup In Turmoil Over Visit Saudi Deal
FIFA Australia's decision to accept sponsorship from Visit Saudi Arabia has been met with condemnation due to the nation's contentious human rights record, especially regarding women's rights. Soccer legend and activist Craig Foster joins us.
Leaked Report Reveals Drastic Measures In Alice Springs
The report into the Alice Springs crisis won’t be released until next week after both the state and federal governments consider it. But if leaks are anything to go by, some drastic measures are on th
Is Adani The Largest Con In Corporate History?
Australia’s corporate regulator is investigating mining giant Adani amid claims it’s pulled off one of the biggest cons in corporate history. Tim Buckley is the director of Climate Energy Finance and tells us why billionaire Gautam Adani could be bleeding billions.