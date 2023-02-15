News (Delivered Differently)
Revolutionary Treatment For Kids Cancer Rolled Out Across Australia
A world-first revolutionary treatment will be rolled out to every child with cancer across Australia, giving Australian families incredible hope. Ka-ili Giteau-Tai is a recipient of the Zero Childhood Cancer precision medicine program, and she joins us alongside her mother, Kristy.
Battle For The Brumbies
For years, debate has raged over how best to control our feral horse population. Now Brumby numbers are spiralling out of control, and the federal government’s being urged to step in to save our national parks.
The Aussie Volcanoes Experts Warn Could Erupt Again
This might come as a surprise, but between Melbourne and South Australia, there are 400 volcanoes. The most recent blasted itself apart 5000 years ago. But volcanologists are warning there could be another eruption, we just don’t know when.
Aussies Fall Short In Super Bowl LVII
Australians Jordan Mailata and Arryn Siposs missed out on a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan's junior rugby league coach tells us how his journey to the Super Bowl began.
Rachel Corbett Is Off To Have Her Baby!
Tonight we say farewell to Rachel Corbett, just a for little while, as she takes some time off to have her baby!
Teen Skateboarder Chloe Covell Tearing It Up At World Champs!
At just 13 years old, Aussie skateboarder Chloe Covell already has a silver medal at the World Championships. The star joins us to tell us all about her achievements and how she already has her sights set on Paris 2024.
New Harry Potter Game 'Hogwarts Legacy' Faces Big Boycott From Fans
The new Harry Potter game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ was finally released today after multiple delays but it’s already facing a boycott due to its ties to the author of the original Potter books, JK Rowling.