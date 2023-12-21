News
Residents Win Battle To Stay In Aged Care Home
A few months ago, we brought you the story of the residents of an Aged Care home who were fighting against their provider shutting it down. Today, they've had a huge victory and can now stay in their homes. Resident Kate Smorty tells us how it all happened.
Miracle Aussie Baby Delivered From Transplanted Uterus
In a remarkable medical breakthrough, Australia's first uterus donor recipient Kirsty Bryant has given birth to a beautiful baby boy. The lead surgeon behind the trial, Dr Rebecca Deans, joins us.
TikTok Influencers Paid $90,000 To Go On Aussie Holiday
Three of TikTok's biggest influencers have been shouted all-expenses-paid trips to Australia to boost tourism, costing a total of $90,000... but will it actually work?
Residents Of Crime-Ridden Sydney Suburbs Striving For Change
Airds and Claymore, two suburbs on the outskirts of Sydney, are known for high crime and social dysfunction. Now, locals are on a mission to change things for the next generation, and the NSW government vows to redesign the suburbs.
Goat Yoga The New Way To Relax For Humans And Goats
Yoga dates back thousands of years, and goats have been around even longer, but whoever thought of putting them together? These guys have, and it benefits both humans and the animals.
Qantas Rejects Mandatory Compensation Over Price Fears
Qantas has hit back at claims major airlines should offer customers monetary compensation for flights that have been delayed or cancelled, saying it would increase fares.
The Group Helping Aussies Living In The Outback Access Cheap Power
Power is expensive in remote parts of Australia, and living without it can be deadly. But one group is helping our First Nations people by getting them solar panels to ensure the 330 days of sun they get a year are turned into continuous power, which will help them save some money along the way.
Cosmetics Industry Under Huge Crackdown As New Rules Are Enforced
After years of campaigning, Australia's cosmetic industry is facing a crackdown after new rules were introduced for the billion-dollar industry that's been described as the 'Wild West without Sheriffs.' Charlotte Yerrim had breast implant surgery at age 19 and joins us.