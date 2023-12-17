The Project

Residents Of Crime-Ridden Sydney Suburbs Striving For Change
NC | News

Airds and Claymore, two suburbs on the outskirts of Sydney, are known for high crime and social dysfunction. Now, locals are on a mission to change things for the next generation, and the NSW government vows to redesign the suburbs.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
7 mins

Residents Of Crime-Ridden Sydney Suburbs Striving For Change

Airds and Claymore, two suburbs on the outskirts of Sydney, are known for high crime and social dysfunction. Now, locals are on a mission to change things for the next generation, and the NSW government vows to redesign the suburbs.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Goat Yoga The New Way To Relax For Humans And Goats

Yoga dates back thousands of years, and goats have been around even longer, but whoever thought of putting them together? These guys have, and it benefits both humans and the animals.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Qantas Rejects Mandatory Compensation Over Price Fears

Qantas has hit back at claims major airlines should offer customers monetary compensation for flights that have been delayed or cancelled, saying it would increase fares.

image-placeholder
6 mins

The Group Helping Aussies Living In The Outback Access Cheap Power

Power is expensive in remote parts of Australia, and living without it can be deadly. But one group is helping our First Nations people by getting them solar panels to ensure the 330 days of sun they get a year are turned into continuous power, which will help them save some money along the way.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Cosmetics Industry Under Huge Crackdown As New Rules Are Enforced

After years of campaigning, Australia's cosmetic industry is facing a crackdown after new rules were introduced for the billion-dollar industry that's been described as the 'Wild West without Sheriffs.' Charlotte Yerrim had breast implant surgery at age 19 and joins us.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Researchers Reckon Having Kids Can Help You Live Longer

A new study has revealed that having two children makes you live longer, but embattled father-of-two Nick Cody begs to differ...

image-placeholder
3 mins

The Volunteers Helping Airport Travellers Find Their Way

Travelling during Christmas time can be quite daunting, but there is a group of volunteers at Australia's busiest airport helping passengers navigate the overwhelming terminals.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Google Reveals The Most Searched Things For 2023

Google has laid our secrets bare, revealing the most popular searches for 2023, and some of them are surprising...

2023