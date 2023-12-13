News
Researchers Reckon Having Kids Can Help You Live Longer
A new study has revealed that having two children makes you live longer, but embattled father-of-two Nick Cody begs to differ...
The Volunteers Helping Airport Travellers Find Their Way
Travelling during Christmas time can be quite daunting, but there is a group of volunteers at Australia's busiest airport helping passengers navigate the overwhelming terminals.
Google Reveals The Most Searched Things For 2023
Google has laid our secrets bare, revealing the most popular searches for 2023, and some of them are surprising...
The Program Helping Domestic Abusers Reform Themselves
Shocking statistics show that one in five Australians have experienced violence in the home. Caring Dads is a program that encourages abusers to confront and reform their actions.
December 11 Coined Break-Up Day As Couples Decide To Split
As the festive season nears, so too does the pressure to commit to your partner, which has resulted in December 11 being unofficially known as 'Break-Up Day'.
Australia's Illegal Tobacco Trade Booming
As Australia's tobacco prices continue to rise year by year, Border Force is seizing record numbers of illegal tobacco, with officials fearing the impacts of a booming black market.
Trend Of Spending Christmas Alone On The Rise
Author Jill Stark is embracing a new tradition of spending Christmas alone and tells us why she doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for her.