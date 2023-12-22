News
What Kids Really Want For Christmas Finally Revealed
Figuring out what kids want for Christmas can be hard, so we sent out Susie Youssef to ask some kids, and they revealed what their little hearts truly desire.
Research Shows Smart Phones Make Us Dumber
New research has revealed that our smartphones may be behind the decline in not only our mental health but also our IQ.
Bruna Papandrea Is The Aussie Woman Behind Hollywood's Biggest Shows
Bruna Papandrea is the Aussie behind some of the world's biggest TV shows, and she shared with us her incredible story of how she got there, and it was no easy feat.
Residents Win Battle To Stay In Aged Care Home
A few months ago, we brought you the story of the residents of an Aged Care home who were fighting against their provider shutting it down. Today, they've had a huge victory and can now stay in their homes. Resident Kate Smorty tells us how it all happened.
Miracle Aussie Baby Delivered From Transplanted Uterus
In a remarkable medical breakthrough, Australia's first uterus donor recipient Kirsty Bryant has given birth to a beautiful baby boy. The lead surgeon behind the trial, Dr Rebecca Deans, joins us.
TikTok Influencers Paid $90,000 To Go On Aussie Holiday
Three of TikTok's biggest influencers have been shouted all-expenses-paid trips to Australia to boost tourism, costing a total of $90,000... but will it actually work?
Residents Of Crime-Ridden Sydney Suburbs Striving For Change
Airds and Claymore, two suburbs on the outskirts of Sydney, are known for high crime and social dysfunction. Now, locals are on a mission to change things for the next generation, and the NSW government vows to redesign the suburbs.