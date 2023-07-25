News (Delivered Differently)
Kmart And Target To Merge To Become Super Business
Kmart and Target will merge to become a superbusiness worth $10 billion, but will customers notice the difference?
Research Shows Sharks Could Be Consuming Cocaine
Research has found sharks may be off their fins on cocaine that is dumped in waters off Florida by traffickers.
Queensland Woman Names And Shames Sex Offenders Online
Would you want to know if a child abuser or sex offender lives in your suburb? Well, a single mum from Brisbane believes it's your right and has now set up a website dedicated to naming and shaming offenders.
Australia Retain The Ashes After Fourth Test Washout
Australia has retained The Ashes as the wonderful English summer left the fourth Test abandoned due to rain and the Aussies with an unassailable lead.
Sociologist In Ben Roberts-Smith Case Now Paying The Price
Sam Crompvoets, the sociologist whose investigation into the Special Forces would ultimately lead the downfall of Ben Roberts-Smith, is now trying to rebuild her life after intense backlash.
What Is The NPC Streaming Trend On TikTok?
A new trend on TikTok sees streamers pretend to be 'NPCs' for hours on end, repeating phrases and actions as viewers send them gifts. But some are making a fortune. TikToker NerdyWinter explains what is going on.
Why Victoria Cancelling The Commonwealth Games Was A Shock
Mel Buttle thought the Commonwealth Games were uncancellable, but she tells us why it was such a shock that Victoria pulled out of hosting the 2026 Games.