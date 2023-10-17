News
How The Granny Flat Could Solve Australia's Home Shortage
It's no secret that Australia is experiencing a housing crisis, but new research has revealed that the humble granny flat could solve the lack of housing stock.
Paul McCartney Answers Fans Questions In Adelaide
One of the world's most famous musicians of all time, Paul McCartney, has touched down in Adelaide, so we sent our very own Georgie Tunny to ask him some questions.
Research Shows Mums Spend More Time Worrying Than Dads
A video showcasing the guilt mums face each night in bed has led to Australians discussing whether there is something called 'Mum Brain'... So, we did our best to find out.
Albanese Government Faces Calls For New Plans After Referendum Fails
The Federal Government is now grappling with how to reboot reconciliation after the country voted No to a constitutional recognition of its First Nations people in the Voice to Parliament referendum.
The Woman Sending The Message That You Don't Need Breasts To Be Beauti
Like 60% of other women who have had a mastectomy, Pascale had reconstructive surgery, but after serious complications caused by implants, she decided to go flat.
Australia Rejects Indigenous Voice To Parliament But What Happens Next
Australia has said an emphatic No to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, with all states and territories, except the ACT, voting No... So what happens next?
EXPLAINED: Will The Voice To Parliament Lead To More Indigenous Land Claims?
The Voice to Parliament referendum has produced many scare campaigns, including one that Indigenous People will be able to take our backyards, so Hamish Macdonald spoke to some experts to find out if that is true.
Indigenous Australians Twice As Likely To Die By Suicide
Our First Nations population is twice as likely to die by suicide. It’s a national crisis that saw Connie and Samantha lose their young children. Now, they are sharing their story in the hope it turns the tide and helps save lives. A warning to First Nations viewers that this story contains images of deceased persons.