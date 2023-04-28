News (Delivered Differently)
Remembering Jerry Springer, Chat Show TV Legend, Who Died Aged 79
Today, the world remembers a giant of the TV industry, the host whose name became a catchphrase and who taught us anything is possible on live TV. Join us as we remember Jerry Springer.
Thousands Suing Over Unsafe Bayer Essure Contraceptive Device
More than a thousand Australian women are suing German pharma company Bayer for an unsafe permanent contraceptive device that was withdrawn in 2017, which has left many of them in severe pain.
Good News: Abandoned Cat Named Finn Becomes Internet's Fave
We all need good news in our lives, and there is no better story than that of Darwin man Dave, who found a kitten named Finn on Christmas Eve, introduced him to the internet and well, now, nobody can get enough of their adventures.
EXPLAINED: Why Sudan Has Descended Into Chaos And How Residents Are Getting Out?
Over the last 11 days, Sudan's capital Khartoum has been turned into a warzone, but as a three-day ceasefire nears its end, we ask, what caused the eruption of violence in the first place? Khartoum resident Dallia Mohamed Abdelmoniem joins us.
Ed Sheeran Denies Plagiarising In Court
Ed Sheeran has fronted a Manhattan court to deny his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud' plagiarises Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'. So, do they sound the same?
Teenage Son Honours The Ultimate Sacrifice Of The Dad He Never Met
At the Dawn Service in Sydney this Anzac Day, 13-year-old Ziggy read the Ode of Remembrance, honouring the Dad he never met, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.
Ipswich Anzac Day Parade To Be Lead By Two Women For The First Time
Australia, meet Jean, 99, and Olive, 97, who are proud World War 2 veterans and will lead Ipswich's ANZAC day parade tomorrow, the first time women have had the honour.