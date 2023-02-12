News (Delivered Differently)
Rachel Corbett Is Off To Have Her Baby!
Tonight we say farewell to Rachel Corbett, just a for little while, as she takes some time off to have her baby!
Teen Skateboarder Chloe Covell Tearing It Up At World Champs!
At just 13 years old, Aussie skateboarder Chloe Covell already has a silver medal at the World Championships. The star joins us to tell us all about her achievements and how she already has her sights set on Paris 2024.
New Harry Potter Game 'Hogwarts Legacy' Faces Big Boycott From Fans
The new Harry Potter game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ was finally released today after multiple delays but it’s already facing a boycott due to its ties to the author of the original Potter books, JK Rowling.
Firefighter’s Message About Fire Safety After Losing Her Own Home
Firefighter Erin Pogmore has rescued plenty of people and is part of a task force sent overseas to help in disasters. But in an unexpected twist of fate, she’s now the one needing help after a fire tore through her home.
Why NZ Is Trying To Stop Aussies Selling Manuka Honey
Meet Gary and Marilyn Proctor, who are spending their golden years producing manuka honey. But while courts have ruled both Australia and New Zealand can call their honey Manuka, the Kiwis are launching a fresh offensive to shut the Aussies out and things are getting sticky...
Fears Death Toll Will Rise After Türkiye-Syria Earthquake
The death toll after two earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria has risen to over 4,300. But that toll is expected to get several times worse with tens of thousands trapped or unaccounted for. Journalist Melda Dogan joins us from Andana, Türkiye.
NSW Premier's Major Pokies Reform Proposal
Australia is home to less than half a per cent of the world’s population, but we have 20 per cent of its pokies. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet joins us to explain how his proposed reform will remove the stranglehold poker machines have on the state.
Rising Number Of People Using Their Superannuation To Fast-Track Surgery
Imagine desperately needing surgery but having to raid your super to pay for it. For a growing number of Aussies, that’s precisely what they’re forced to do as hospital waitlists, and out-of-pocket costs blow out to record levels.