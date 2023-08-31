News (Delivered Differently)
Qantas Heading To Court For Selling Cancelled Flight Tickets
Qantas’ shaky week has hit another bout of turbulence, with Australia’s consumer watchdog claiming the airline sold tickets on flights they knew would never take off.
Drastic Measures One Aussie Family Has Taken Against A School Bully
‘Jack’ is ten years old, and over the past year, he has been relentlessly bullied by another student in his school. In this story, we hear how the school system has struggled to stamp out the issue as it threatened to turn violent and the drastic measures his mother has had to take to prevent the bully from going near her son.
Alex Carey Reveals How Cricket Helped His Dad Through Leukaemia Battle
Alex Carey caused a major international stir at the men's Ashes by stumping Jonny Bairstow, but there are bigger things in life than cricket. Alex's father is battling leukaemia, and the wicketkeeper is reaching out for support this Cancer Council Daffodil Day.
Australia To Vote On Voice To Parliament On October 14
There was a lot of emotion as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pleaded for the nation to vote 'yes' as he set the date for the Voice to Parliament Referendum. Labor Senator Penny Wong, who is campaigning for the Yes vote, joins us.
The UK Is Loving Aussie Football Legend Ange Postecoglou
After a stunning start to his Tottenham Hotspur reign, Aussie football legend Ange Postecoglou is taking the UK and the Premier League by storm with his signature 'Angeball'.
The Woman That's Taken Up Rapping In Retirement
66-year-old Joy France is a retired school teacher and is now spending her retirement rap-battling in British pubs, and she tells us how she went from sipping tea to spilling it.
Aussie Living Out Her Bucket List Following Accident
Allison's life was nearly cut short when she was in a car that rolled 14 times down a mountain. Now, after months of physical therapy, she's almost ready to set on the trip of a lifetime before it bec