News (Delivered Differently)
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce Resigns Early Amid Reputational Damage Saga
After 15 years at Qantas, CEO Alan Joyce has stepped down two months earlier than planned. We take a look at his time at the Flying Kangaroo and Shadow Transport Minister Bridget McKenzie joins us.
Aussie James Webb Smashes Chicken Wing World Record
Aussie competitive eater James Webb has broken the World Record for most chicken wings consumed after he smashed 276 wings in 12 minutes, and he tells us how he's feeling after the feat.
Aussie 'Burning Man' Revellers Escape Nevada Desert
Almost 70,000 Burning Man revellers were trapped in the Black Rock Desert after heavy rains flooded the site, but Aussie DJs Gaz Kempster & Andy Murphy join us to explain how they managed to get out.
Shoppers Warned About Bargain Site Temu
More and more Aussies are downloading a new shopping app called ‘Temu’, which is the home of the biggest bargains on the internet, but, while the prices might be good, there are some dark downsides to the shopping app that we are all being warned about.
Qantas Heading To Court For Selling Cancelled Flight Tickets
Qantas’ shaky week has hit another bout of turbulence, with Australia’s consumer watchdog claiming the airline sold tickets on flights they knew would never take off.
Drastic Measures One Aussie Family Has Taken Against A School Bully
‘Jack’ is ten years old, and over the past year, he has been relentlessly bullied by another student in his school. In this story, we hear how the school system has struggled to stamp out the issue as it threatened to turn violent and the drastic measures his mother has had to take to prevent the bully from going near her son.
Alex Carey Reveals How Cricket Helped His Dad Through Leukaemia Battle
Alex Carey caused a major international stir at the men's Ashes by stumping Jonny Bairstow, but there are bigger things in life than cricket. Alex's father is battling leukaemia, and the wicketkeeper is reaching out for support this Cancer Council Daffodil Day.