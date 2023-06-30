The Project

Psychiatrists To Be Able To Prescribe MDMA & Magic Mushrooms
NC | News

Aussies can legally access psychedelic drugs to treat otherwise untreatable depression and PTSD from July 1. Cognitive neuropsychologist Professor Susan Rossell explains if Australia is ready for this.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder
4 mins

Younger Generations Voting Left and Staying Left

A new report has found that the younger generations are voting progressively and maintaining this stance, shaking up the decades-long trend of becoming more conservative as you get older.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Psychiatrists To Be Able To Prescribe MDMA & Magic Mushrooms

Aussies can legally access psychedelic drugs to treat otherwise untreatable depression and PTSD from July 1. Cognitive neuropsychologist Professor Susan Rossell explains if Australia is ready for this.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Lismore Flood Victims Let Down By Buyback Scheme

Just 1 per cent of Northern Rivers property owners who lost their homes in last year's floods have reached a settlement under the Federal and NSW government's buyback scheme.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Transitioning Gender Under The Taliban In Afghanistan

Australian filmmaker Jordan Bryon was given unprecedented access to the notorious Taliban. At the same time, he was transitioning genders under the watchful eyes of the most brutal regimes in the world.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Millions Of Aussies Scramble For Taylor Swift Tickets

Today was the Olympic Games of presales as millions of Aussies competed to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Sydney and Melbourne shows. Swiftie Bronny Dunlop tells us if she ended up snagging some tickets.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Taylor Swift Fans Warned Against Ticket Scalpers Charging Astronomical Prices

As Swifties scramble to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Aussie tour, they're being warned of scalpers as some tickets are being sold at 372% higher than the original price.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Insiders Reveal Home Brand Goods The Same As Name Brands

As cost-of-living pressures slam Aussie households, a record number of shoppers are turning to supermarket home brands. But are the budget-friendly goods the same as the top shelf stuff?

image-placeholder
3 mins

Eco Holidays Are The New Way Of Holidaying Taking Off Across Australia

Australia could soon be seen across the globe as the pioneer of Eco-Holidaying. But what is it?

2023