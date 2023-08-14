News (Delivered Differently)
Warnings Property Prices Could Hit Record Highs
Property prices continue to defy gravity despite rising interest rates, with experts warning that they could hit record highs.
Professor Mary-Louise McLaws Dies Aged 70
World-renowned epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws has died aged 70. She was a gentle and authoritative voice through one of Australia's most challenging times. Friend and colleague Professor Robyn Richmond joins us.
Family Pleads With Government To Change Refugee Policies
Ballarat locals are rallying behind SES member Neil Paramanathan and his family after they were denied permanent visas. Now they're asking the government to change their refugee policies after the family has been stuck for almost a decade.
Hip Hop Turns 50
50 years ago today, Hip Hop was born and it turned into one of the biggest genres in the world, becoming the soundtrack of a generation. Aussie Hip Hop star Illy tells us just how big the genre's impact has been.
The Celebs Raking It In On Instagram In 2023
Celebs are already making millions from their day jobs, but the highest earners on Instagram have been revealed for 2023, and the amount some are earning per post is insane.
Dr Anthony Fauci On What The World Should Learn From Covid
Dr Anthony Fauci became one of the most famous faces during the Covid pandemic, and he tells us what happened in the White House when planning the U.S.'s response, and what the world should learn.
How Holly & Jimi Evaded Capture On Hunted
After being on the run for three weeks, Holly and Jimi escaped the Hunters to become 2023 Hunted winners! They tell us how they managed to evade capture for so long.