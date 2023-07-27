News (Delivered Differently)
Remembering Sinéad O'Connor, Who Died Aged 56
Irish singer, Sinéad O'Connor, has died aged 56. Tributes have flooded in for a woman who captivated and confounded the world. Irish radio host Dermot Whelan worked with Sinéad and joins us. If this story has raised any issues for you, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Pet Owners Spending Millions To Make Animals Happy
Pet owners in Australia spent a whopping $33 billion last year on pampering their pets as the pet wellness industry booms.
Why Country Singer Jason Aldean's Song 'Try That In A Small Town' Is Causing A Big Stir
American country singer Jason Aldean has ignited controversy for his music video 'Try That In A Small Town', which references the Black Lives Matter protests. The backlash has now seen the song rising up the charts quicker than ever.
Kmart And Target To Merge To Become Super Business
Kmart and Target will merge to become a superbusiness worth $10 billion, but will customers notice the difference?
Research Shows Sharks Could Be Consuming Cocaine
Research has found sharks may be off their fins on cocaine that is dumped in waters off Florida by traffickers.
Queensland Woman Names And Shames Sex Offenders Online
Would you want to know if a child abuser or sex offender lives in your suburb? Well, a single mum from Brisbane believes it's your right and has now set up a website dedicated to naming and shaming offenders.
Australia Retain The Ashes After Fourth Test Washout
Australia has retained The Ashes as the wonderful English summer left the fourth Test abandoned due to rain and the Aussies with an unassailable lead.