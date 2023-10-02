News
Aussie Kid Breaks Rubik’s Cube World Record
Brisbane kid Charlie Eggins has been named a world champion after he broke the world record for blindfolded speedcubing by .68 of a second.
Snail Girl Is The New Trend Every Woman Wants In On
There is a new trend that sees women shattering the illusion of work/life balance, ceasing their girl-bossing in favour of a slower, happier pace at work.
Penrith Panthers Crowned NRL Premiers For Third Year Straight
The Penrith Panthers have been crowned this year's NRL Premiers for the third time after they pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in history.
Taking A Look At Some Of Australia's Worst Rentals
It's no secret that many Aussies are struggling to find a home, but Jordie van den Berg has been on a mission to expose just how many rental properties are unliveable and we found some of the worst to take a look around.
Fans Take To The Streets Ahead Of Grand Finals
Footy's biggest weekend is almost upon us with fans taking to the streets to cheer on their teams as they gear up for the AFL and NRL grand finals.
Lismore Man Battling Cancer Told Home Doesn't Qualify For Buybacks
Leon Beveridge is a dying man who just wants to live his life to the fullest. Instead, he’s been left stuck in a nightmare, thanks to the bungled flood recovery effort in Lismore.
Meet The Men Absolutely Obsessed With Their Lawns
We all know that one dad who is up every Saturday morning at 7 a.m. mowing his lawn and trimming those edges, but a growing number of men are utterly obsessed with making sure their lawn looks schmick.