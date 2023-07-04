News (Delivered Differently)
Parrots Providing Therapy For Those Needing Support
Meet the organisation changing the world "one bird at a time" by pairing parrots up with people who need a little feathered friend to make a difference in their lives.
Facebook Users Warned About Using Marketplace
Experts are warning Facebook Marketplace users against organising pick-ups from their homes after an increase in reported attacks.
Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important
First Nations community leaders were honoured at the National NAIDOC Week Awards on the weekend, with some using the platform to advocate for the Voice to Parliament. Rachel Perkins won the Creative Talent Award and tells us why NAIDOC Week is so important.
New Telescope Ready To Discover Dark Matter In Space
The European Space Agency is about to launch a new telescope that will help us find out exactly what dark matter is and how it has formed the galaxy.
Younger Generations Voting Left and Staying Left
A new report has found that the younger generations are voting progressively and maintaining this stance, shaking up the decades-long trend of becoming more conservative as you get older.
Psychiatrists To Be Able To Prescribe MDMA & Magic Mushrooms
Aussies can legally access psychedelic drugs to treat otherwise untreatable depression and PTSD from July 1. Cognitive neuropsychologist Professor Susan Rossell explains if Australia is ready for this.
Lismore Flood Victims Let Down By Buyback Scheme
Just 1 per cent of Northern Rivers property owners who lost their homes in last year's floods have reached a settlement under the Federal and NSW government's buyback scheme.