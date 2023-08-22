News (Delivered Differently)
Parents Prepare For The Best (And Worst) Week Of The School Year
If the words "It's Book Week" strike fear in your heart, don't worry; you are not alone, and we have some tips for survival
Stolen Jewels From British Museum Listed On eBay
An eagle-eyed eBay user noticed that an item missing from the British Museum had been listed for a historic bargain, which led them to raise the alarm that a thief may be at work.
What The Younger Generation Thinks About Sports
Sam Taunton spoke to the kids of Abbotsford Primary School to see what they think of sports and how we could make sports even better.
Homeowners Left Stranded As Builders Go Bust
As more and more building companies go bust, homeowners are left stressed not knowing if their dream homes will ever be finished.
Sir Michael Parkinson Dies Aged 88
Sir Michael Parkinson, dubbed by many as the greatest television interviewer of all time, has died aged 88 after a short illness.
Calls For Government To Help Lonely Aussies
A loneliness epidemic is hitting families across the world, and while other countries are doing something, inaction in Australia is costing lives.
Calls For Greater Funding After Matildas Success
The Matildas have undeniably forged a new frontier in women's sports, but it has highlighted the need for more funding in this space in order for the momentum to continue. Former Socceroo Craig Foster explains how much of a difference it would make it.