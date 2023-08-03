News (Delivered Differently)
Parents Plea For Government Help For Painful Skin Disease
Young Jacob suffers from an excruciating genetic skin disease that causes pain likened to having third-degree burns. Now, there is hope in a treatment gel, but accessing the treatment does not come cheap.
Experts Warn Australia Won't Cope With Increasing Heat
As the Northern Hemisphere swelters, Australia's top medical groups have warned our health care system is not prepared for what's to come as temperatures continue to rise.
Aussie Satellites Save Voyager 2 After NASA Mistake
After 46 years in space, NASA lost communication with Voyager 2 due to a little mistake in an antenna command. Thankfully, Aussie satellites have saved the day and found it.
Former U.S. Security Advisor John Bolton On Inside Trump's World
John Bolton was Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor, and he takes us inside the world of Trump's presidency and tells us why he's nervous Trump will be President again.
Matildas Into The Knockouts After Huge Win
Matildas' huge 4-0 win over Canada sees them waltzing into the knockouts.
Government Faces Double Dissolution Over Housing Bill
Labor is bringing its Housing Australia Future Fund bill back to parliament after it was blocked by the Senate, and if blocked again, it could trigger a double dissolution election, meaning all seats are up for grabs. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joins us.
Surf Champ's Comeback From Traumatic Brain Injury
After suffering a traumatic brain injury in Hawaii a few years ago, surf champion Owen Wright made one of sport's biggest come-backs. Now his family is facing another hurdle.
Lizzo Fan Gets Tattoo On Bum After Splendour Chaos
While most of us remember the concerts we go to by filming heaps of it, one fan took home a significant memento from Lizzo’s Splendour in the Grass performance by getting the star to sign her bum… and then getting it quickly tattooed. Bridget Saric tells us all about it.