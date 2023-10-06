News
One Woman's Four-Year Battle To Get Off The Streets And Find A Home
Joey King has been told that she "doesn't look homeless" on multiple occasions, but in reality, she has been on a four-year-long battle to find a place she can call home and thousands of other Australians are also struggling to find somewhere to live.
Child Care Prices Rising Across Australia But Is It Worth It?
Research shows that Aussie childcare fees are some of the highest in the world and the Government is now threatening to name and shame those who are overcharging. So, expert Mum, Mel Buttle joins us as we ask… is it even worth it?
ADHD Misdiagnosed For Females More Often Than Others
ADHD impacts 1 in 20 Australians, but experts say girls are left undiagnosed until adulthood as it’s often mistaken for anxiety and depression. So, why are women falling through the cracks?
Meet The 13 Year Old Making A Huge Impact On Women's Sport
At only 11 years old, Abbie noticed that some of the biggest names in women's sports weren't getting the attention they deserved, so she has made it her mission to change that by starting 'Her Way'.
Meet The Aged Care Residents Winning The Fight To Keep Their Village
In May, we brought you a story of a feisty group of seniors fighting to keep their Byron Bay aged care facility after they were threatened with closure, now, thanks to 95-year-old Kate, they might just get to keep their homes.
Construction Workers Suffering In Silence As Suicide Rates Spike
Tradies like 21-year-old Ben work hard to build our communities, but every other day, a construction worker like Ben dies by suicide. This is a tragedy that is impacting more people than ever before.
Aussie Kid Breaks Rubik’s Cube World Record
Brisbane kid Charlie Eggins has been named a world champion after he broke the world record for blindfolded speedcubing by .68 of a second.