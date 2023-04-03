News (Delivered Differently)
Housing Crisis Worsens And Aussies Left In Limbo After Housing Constructions Collapse
The housing industry in Australia is in chaos as a number of companies collapse. Beth and Joel were customers of Porter Davis, and tell us how they've been left with just a concrete slab after putting down a $97,000 deposit.
Now Make Under's Are The New Trend As People Go Back To Their Natural
Trout pouts are officially going belly up. The 'make under' is the new beauty trend that is seeing people return to their natural looks and get rid of their injectables.
A Mental Health Crisis Is Hitting Young People As Cost Of Living Crisis Paints An Uncertain Future
The cost of living crisis is fast turning into a mental health crisis, with a new study showing young people are suffering under the weight of an uncertain future.
Why Has Former President Donald Trump Been Indicted?
A New York grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump after weeks of speculation that it was imminent. It has led to backlash from his fellow Republicans. Semafor Editor-At-Large Steve Clemons joins us to tell us how we got here.
The Aussie Town Being Taken Over By Little Yellow Minions
The minions are some of the most loved animated creatures ever created, and now they are taking over a tiny town in Western Australia... But why? Well, that's where our story begins.
Family Left Living In A Tent As They Can't Find A Home
Hundreds of thousands of Australians are, right now, confronting homelessness. We met with one mother who has been forced to sleep in a tent with her four children while waiting for assistance.
The Mould-Infested Rental Horror Story That Is Warning To Other Renters
It's no secret the rental market is a nightmare, with the odds stacked against those desperate for a place to live. But Maddie's mouldy rental horror story shows that if you are prepared to fight, you can still win.
Sanity Closes Its Final Stores
It’s been a fixture of our shopping centres since 1992, but yesterday, the last two Sanity stores closed for good. Known for selling us some brilliant CDs and boxsets of TV shows nobody can remember, it’s been an emotional ride. Sanity, you are gone but will not be forgotten.