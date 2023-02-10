News (Delivered Differently)
New Harry Potter Game 'Hogwarts Legacy' Faces Big Boycott From Fans
The new Harry Potter game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ was finally released today after multiple delays but it’s already facing a boycott due to its ties to the author of the original Potter books, JK Rowling.
Firefighter’s Message About Fire Safety After Losing Her Own Home
Firefighter Erin Pogmore has rescued plenty of people and is part of a task force sent overseas to help in disasters. But in an unexpected twist of fate, she’s now the one needing help after a fire tore through her home.
Why NZ Is Trying To Stop Aussies Selling Manuka Honey
Meet Gary and Marilyn Proctor, who are spending their golden years producing manuka honey. But while courts have ruled both Australia and New Zealand can call their honey Manuka, the Kiwis are launching a fresh offensive to shut the Aussies out and things are getting sticky...
Fears Death Toll Will Rise After Türkiye-Syria Earthquake
The death toll after two earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria has risen to over 4,300. But that toll is expected to get several times worse with tens of thousands trapped or unaccounted for. Journalist Melda Dogan joins us from Andana, Türkiye.
NSW Premier's Major Pokies Reform Proposal
Australia is home to less than half a per cent of the world’s population, but we have 20 per cent of its pokies. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet joins us to explain how his proposed reform will remove the stranglehold poker machines have on the state.
Rising Number Of People Using Their Superannuation To Fast-Track Surgery
Imagine desperately needing surgery but having to raid your super to pay for it. For a growing number of Aussies, that’s precisely what they’re forced to do as hospital waitlists, and out-of-pocket costs blow out to record levels.
Understanding What Is Happening In Alice Springs
A lot has been said and written this week about what’s happening right now in the heart of our nation, in Alice Springs. Hamish Macdonald was in Alice Springs, and helps us understand how and why it is happening.