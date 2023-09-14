News (Delivered Differently)
Aussie Teacher Turned Breakdancer Hopes To Be At 2024 Olympics
A new sport is hitting the Olympics in Paris next year, and one Aussie University lecturer is hoping she’s got what it takes to go all the way and bring home Gold for her country in Breakdancing.
New Dating App Uses Your DNA To Find Perfect Match
More than 3.2 million Aussies use dating apps or websites, but as Tinder gets boring and Hinge dates fail, could a new dating app that sees you connected to your ideal partner through your DNA be the way to solve everyone's dating woes?
Mel Buttle Reveals The Big Problem With Poodles (And Charging For Dog Walking)
Sydney dog walkers could be forced to pay a $550 annual fee if they want to use a council-owned park but Mel Buttle has bigger issues to work on... Like why are poodles a thing?
All The Best Moments From 2023 MTV VMAs
This year's MTV VMAs were not short of glitz and glamour! Here are some of the show-stopping moments from this year's awards show.
Woman Becomes First Aussie With MS To Attempt Mount Everest
Jen had more than one obstacle to overcome when she started her accent up the highest mountain on Earth, but she has now become the first Aussie with MS to climb Mount Everest, and she's not giving up on reaching the peak.
Tradie's Grindr Number Plate For Sale After App Mix-Up
Tradie Steve Herbing received the number plate 'GRINDR' from his wife, Chris, 15 years ago, before a dating app of the same name existed. Now, the plates are up for grabs, and the duo tell us all about it.
Alone Star Gina Chick's Incredible Life Story Is One You Won't Forget
Alone Australia's Gina Chick has been helping others to remember the wild-child within, and while she takes Georgie Tunny into the wild, we find out her life story is one we will never forget.