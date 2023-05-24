News (Delivered Differently)
Netflix Cracks Down On Password Sharing Worldwide
Netflix has cracked down on password sharers in Australia, with a charge of $8 to be added to your bill if your other users are not in the same household as you.
Adelaide Pre-School Brings Kids And Grannies Together
A childcare centre in Adelaide is crossing generational divides as it's in the middle of an aged care village, and the residents love to hang out with their little mates.
Gen Z Is Revolutionising The Dating Scene According To A New Report
Gen Z is done with dating games and is shaking up how they find romance. Culture commentator Michael Sun explains.
Gold Digging Is Becoming Popular In Australia Again
A second gold rush is coming, with more and more Australians picking up the tools in search of their fortunes.
Buy Now Pay Later Schemes Facing Government Crackdown
The Federal Government is cracking down on the unregulated market of Buy Now, Pay Later schemes, such as Afterpay, to try and help people stop spiralling into debt.
First Australian To Receive Uterus Transplant Is Pregnant
The first Australian woman to receive a uterus transplant is pregnant. Kirsty Bryant joins us to tell us about her pregnancy journey.
Little Boy Fundraising For Life-Changing Surgery To Walk
A Gold Coast family is desperately fighting for life-changing surgery for their little boy, but they need to raise more than $100,000 to get it.