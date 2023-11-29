The Project

Netball Australia Player Dispute Worsens As New Deal Is Offered
NC | News

Netball Australia has attempted to end the bitter, year-long wage dispute by offering players an immediate 11 per cent pay rise, which has been rejected.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
4 mins

Dog Owner Sucks Leech Off Pet's Eye During Bike Ride

Ben Foster is probably the most dedicated dog owner in Australia after he sucked a leech off the eyeball of his Kelpie, Alma.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Netball Australia Player Dispute Worsens As New Deal Is Offered

Netball Australia has attempted to end the bitter, year-long wage dispute by offering players an immediate 11 per cent pay rise, which has been rejected.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Government Set To Ban Disposable Vapes

The Federal Government is set to ban the importation of single-use vapes but says it will make it easier for doctors to issue prescriptions where needed.

image-placeholder
5 mins

The Aussie Women Going To Great Lengths To Have Babies Later In Life

More and more Aussie women are choosing to start their families later in life, with a quarter of babies born to those over 35, and some of them are going to great lengths to conceive.

image-placeholder
5 mins

The Choir Helping Everyone Find Their Voice

When this @PopChoirAustralia started 9 years ago, it only had 20 singers, but now, there are over 700 members, and it's helped them all find their voice.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Aussie Model's 118 Reasons Not To Have Children

An Aussie model has divided the internet after she posted a list of 118 reasons why she has remained child-free. Ellie Gonsalves joins us to explain.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Supercross' World Number 1 Ken Roczen's Difficult Route To The Top

Ken Roczen is officially the world number one in motorcycle Supercross, and while he’s on top of the world celebrating now, it’s not been an easy route to the top. Roczen joins us to tell us all about it.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Hall Sues Oates In Latest Hall & Oates Battle

Daryl Hall & John Oates, better known as Hall & Oates, are the biggest-selling music duo of all time, but now it could all be about to end as Hall sues Oates and seeks to get a restraining order.

2023