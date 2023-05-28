News (Delivered Differently)
Mental Health Epidemic Hitting Veterinarians
The veterinary industry is facing a mental health crisis as concerning statistics show that more and more vets are taking their lives, with client abuse a big contributor.
Australia's Oldest Dads Are Evidence You Can Become A Parent At Any Ag
A couple of weeks ago, Robert De Niro revealed he was about to become a Dad at 79 years old, so what’s the best age to have a kid? We found out from some of Australia’s most senior dads.
Luton Town On The Edge Of Becoming The Best Underdog Story Of All Time
Luton Town, a football team with little cash and an old stadium, could be about to complete the biggest underdog story. All that stands between them and the Premier League is one game after a decade
Looking Back At Tina Turner's Incredible Australian Moments
A rugby league anthem, the Nutbush dance and a role in one of Australia's most legendary films, Tina Turner had a special relationship with Aussies, and we look back at her most iconic moments.
Remembering Tina Turner, Who Has Died Aged 83
Tina Turner, the undisputed Queen of Rock 'n Roll, has died aged 83. We look back at her incredible life.
Netflix Cracks Down On Password Sharing Worldwide
Netflix has cracked down on password sharers in Australia, with a charge of $8 to be added to your bill if your other users are not in the same household as you.
Adelaide Pre-School Brings Kids And Grannies Together
A childcare centre in Adelaide is crossing generational divides as it's in the middle of an aged care village, and the residents love to hang out with their little mates.