News (Delivered Differently)
Ange Postecoglou's Rise To Premier League Manager
Ange Postecoglou is about to take the helm of one of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur. This is how he rose from being a five-year-old immigrant to Aussie football royalty.
Meet Thor, The Man Who Travelled The World Without Flying
Since 2013, Thor Pedersen has been travelling the world, aiming to visit every country without taking a flight. Thor's just reached his 203rd and final destination.
Baby Born 26 Years After Dad's Sperm Was Frozen
Angus Cave froze his sperm as a teenager after being diagnosed with cancer. Now, 26 years later, his baby boy has been born, setting the record for the longest use of a man's sperm to have his own child.
Tennis Players Disqualified After Hitting Ball Kid
Ball kids are back in the limelight after a doubles pairing was disqualified at the French Open for accidentally striking a ball girl with a ball, bringing her to tears. But is this just an elaborate
Australia On Alert For Fentanyl Epidemic That Is Killing Americans At Record Rates
Fentanyl is destroying communities across America, and Australia is on alert for an epidemic hitting our shores. But is it already too late?
Crocheting Making A Huge Comeback With Next Generation
Something we all expect our Nan to do while she’s at home is making a comeback, and it’s all thanks to TikTok. That’s right, the next generation is taking up crocheting, and it’s not all granny squares and doilies.
Ozempic Found To Help People Fight Their Addictions
Ozempic was the drug that could help people with Type 2 diabetes, then it was the drug that could help you lose weight. Now it’s been found that it’s a drug that can help you fight addiction.