Meet The Australian Of The Year 2023
Taryn Brumfitt has been named the Australian of the Year for 2023. Taryn is known for her incredible work in helping people around the world become body confident and establishing the Body Image Movement. Taryn joins us.
Meet The Local Australian Of The Year, Amar Singh
Meet the Australian who took home the Local Hero Award for supporting Aussies in need. Amar Singh and his charity Turbans 4 Australia have helped victims of bushfires, floods and people impacted by C
Share The Spirit: A Different Way To Mark Australia Day
For many people, knowing how to mark Australia Day can be difficult. Dan Sultan explains how the Share the Spirit festival celebrates the survival of First Nations peoples and champions First Nations talent.
Misunderstood Condition, PMDD, Affecting Thousands Of Women
While society is getting better at discussing periods, there is a serious and misunderstood condition that can trigger extreme reactions once a month. Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, or PMDD, causes life-changing effects on thousands of women, including Angie Kent.
Alice Springs 'Crime Crisis'
Alice Springs has a growing youth crime crisis on its hands as Australia's focus switches to the small outback NT town. NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker joins us on the same day the Prime Minister is due to arrive to tell us all about the situation.
Voice To Parliament Opposition
The Federal Opposition is ramping up calls for more detail on what an Indigenous Voice to Parliament would actually look like, ahead of this year’s referendum. But, do they know what they want to ensure it's successful? Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Julian Leeser joins us.
Cate Blanchett On Why Taking A Film Back To Australia Is Different
Cate Blanchett tells us how she has been homesick for Australia for years, and why bringing a film back to Australia always feels better.
Sophie From Romania Has The World Captivated
Australia, meet #SophieFromRomania. Sophie, the dog, had a tough start to life, being left stranded in Romania, but now, at her new home in the UK with Rory and Diane, she has the world captivated to see if she will come out from behind the sofa and say hello.