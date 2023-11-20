News
Victorian Golf Clubs Rally Against Former State Premier Daniel Andrews
Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was set to hit the golf course after his retirement from politics, but his request for membership has hit a rough spot, with multiple clubs and their members trying to block him from playing.
Meet The Aussies Keeping Crocs As Pets
It may not be the first choice of pet, but that doesn't matter for Trevor Sullivan, who has been raising crocodiles for years. Now, he's selling his house, but if you buy, you have to take the croc.
7ft Aussie Teenager Has Eyes On Playing In The NBA
Rocco Zikarsky is 17, and also 7ft tall. He's already playing professional basketball in Australia, but he has his eyes on the NBA. We sent Georgie Tunny out to see if she could match his skills.
School Students March For Climate Action
School students across the country have marched for climate change action. Still, education departments have said they won't accept the 'permission letter' signed by climate scientists as an excuse.
Townsville Rescues Kuwaiti Twins From Homelessness
Identical twins Ameen and Ayman, who both have failing vision, were studying in Australia when they found themselves homeless and unemployed, until the amazing people of Townsville banded together.
John Oliver's Campaign Helps Win NZ Bird Of The Year
John Oliver has ruffled some feathers after successfully hijacking New Zealand's Bird Of the Century vote, with the Pūteketeke winning in a landslide. But the bird is actually found in Australia, too, so should it have been in the vote?
Adelaide United Star Nestory Irankunda Signs With Bayern Munich
Adelaide teen soccer prodigy Nestory Irankunda has signed what is believed to be the biggest deal in A-Leagues history with German giants Bayern Munich. He joined us with his dad, Gideon Rurandagaye, to tell us how excited he is about the move.